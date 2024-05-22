Man’s face grazed by bullet in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was grazed by a bullet in Stowe Township Wednesday.

Allegheny County police were called to the 300 block of Singer Avenue just after 9 a.m. for a man who had been shot.

Responding crews found a man with a graze wound to the face, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. He has since been treated and released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

