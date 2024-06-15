North Huntingdon Township police looking for runaway teenager

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon Township police are looking for a missing runaway teenager.

Cassie Nowalk, 16, ran away from her house in the area of Carpenter Lane in North Huningdon Township overnight on June 15, police said.

Nowalk is described as a white female who is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. She has strawberry blonde/redish hair.

Police said Nowalk has a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Nowalk’s whereabouts is asked to call North Huntingdon police at 724-863-8800 or call 911.

