State senator, neighbor work to save delivery driver who collapsed on the job in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A delivery driver collapsed on the job and a local state senator and his neighbor jumped into action to save him.

Mark Macala says he was talking to his FedEx driver when the worker suddenly went down Thursday afternoon.

“Stepped outside after he put down his second box. and I asked him, ‘Hey, how many more boxes do you got?’ and at that point, he started to answer and just collapsed,” Macala told Channel 11.

Macala called 911 and then he noticed the man stopped breathing.

That’s when Macala’s neighbor, Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-Bridgeville), ran over to help.

“Originally, I thought that he was having a seizure, so that’s why I wanted to flip him over and clear his airway,” Robinson said.

Dispatchers walked the neighbors through chest compressions.

Together - they managed to get the man breathing again before paramedics got there.

And both neighbors are thankful they were home at the time.

“The package was not supposed to be delivered on that day. Mark was not supposed to be home and I was not supposed to be stopping at home either so there’s something in play. It just wasn’t his time,” Robinson said.

Last the neighbors heard, the FedEx worker was in the ICU but his condition has improved.

Channel 11 reached out to FedEx and we received this statement:

“Our thoughts are with our team member as he recovers from this incident. We offer our gratitude to Mr. Macala and Senator Robinson for their quick action in coming to our team member’s aid.”

