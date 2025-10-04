Mark Sanchez stabbed overnight in Indianapolis, according to report

INDIANAPOLIS — A former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst was stabbed while in Indianapolis, according to reports.

TMZ was first to report that Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis around 12:30 a.m.

In a statement on X, Fox Sports said Sanchez is recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

FOX Sports Statement:



“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that… — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 4, 2025

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on X that it’s investigating an incident involving two men, where one received lacerations and the other injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Investigators said the men involved in the incident were not locals and have been identified, but not publicly.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to broadcast the Colts and Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium, which airs on Fox.

Sanchez, a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, spent 10 years in the NFL. He joined Fox Sports as an analyst in 2021.

