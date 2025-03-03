Market Street Grocery closes downtown after nearly 10 years

PITTSBURGH — A downtown grocery market has closed after nearly 10 years in business.

The Market Street Grocery, located downtown at 435 Market St., just off of Market Square, unceremoniously closed its doors on Feb. 27.

The store made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“After 9 years and 10 months to the day, Market St. Grocery’s journey is coming to an end,” the post said. “Our last day of service will be Thursday, February 27.”

An request for comment to the store’s email account did not receive a response; however, Google lists the store as “temporarily closed,” while the Market Street Grocery web page now simply says, “Thank you for 10 years of Market St.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group