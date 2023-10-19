Local

Massive flames rip through home in Penn Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major fire is ripping through a home in Penn Township.

According to Westmoreland County dispatchers, crews were called to the 300 block of Mount Manor Road just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is working to learn more. WATCH 11 News at 6 p.m. for a LIVE report from the scene with what we know so far.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

