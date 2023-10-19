Massive flames rip through home in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major fire is ripping through a home in Penn Township.

According to Westmoreland County dispatchers, crews were called to the 300 block of Mount Manor Road just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is working to learn more. WATCH 11 News at 6 p.m. for a LIVE report from the scene with what we know so far.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group