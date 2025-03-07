Mayor Ed Gainey posts video calling DA Stephen Zappala ‘racist,’ local leaders respond

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey posted a video to his social media accounts Thursday afternoon where he called District Attorney Stephen Zappala a “racist.”

“I told the DA he’s a racist. I ain’t support the DA,” Gainey said in the video. It was part of a speech to prospective voters.

Two city council members talked to Channel 11 about the video.

“I thought it was disgraceful. I really did. It’s not the type of behavior I want to see out of our mayor. I’ll tell you, I think he needs to apologize. I’ve known Steve Zappala and his family for a long time. I don’t believe he has a racist bone in his body,” Councilman Anthony Coghill said.

Channel 11 also showed the video to Councilman Khari Mosley as he was arriving at a Gainey campaign fundraising event.

“I don’t know if he’s speaking about the overall justice system, as we know the justice system hasn’t been fair. I haven’t had the same dealings with the district attorney. I would have to talk to the mayor to get a better sense to see where he was directing that comment from. He said he said it directly to the district attorney, so it’s something he clearly feels strongly about,” Mosley said.

Gainey was in attendance, and before heading in, we asked him for a comment. He said he would talk after but left before that happened.

We did receive a statement from the Gainey campaign saying:

“It’s no secret the Mayor and many, many Western PA Democrats have long disapproved of the DA’s actions — and campaigned with Democratic nominee Matt Dugan over him. At a time where Trump is rolling back civil rights protections cheered on by white supremacists, Democrats can’t be afraid to call a spade a spade and stand up for the constitutional rights of our constituents.”

We did reach out to the District Attorney’s office for comment but have not heard back.

