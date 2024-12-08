McKees Rocks Police looking for missing child

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks Police are looking for a missing child.

Police said Jordan Woodson, 11, was last seen on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

The child was on Russellwood Avenue at that time.

Woodson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds.

Anyone with information on Woodson’s location can contact the McKees Rocks Police Department by calling 412-331-2302.

