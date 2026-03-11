McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge set to close to traffic for nearly a month

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Drivers in the Mon Valley are preparing for a major disruption as the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge is set to close to vehicle traffic starting Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

The bridge will close to traffic around-the-clock through Tuesday, April 7.

The sidewalks on the bridge will remain open during the closure.

PennDOT says the closure is part of a bridge preservation project valued at more than $50.77 million.

The work includes concrete and steel repairs, sidewalk and pedestrian access improvements, replacement of worn parts, and painting.

Drivers who use the bridge regularly told Channel 11 they expect the closure to be inconvenient.

One driver said the detour will force him to go through Swissvale and use the Rankin Bridge to get around.

Kevin Savage of Duquesne said he crosses the bridge four times a day and expects the closure to hit his wallet.

“It’s going to cost me probably an extra $200 a week in fuel just to get around,” Savage said.

Neil Tolan of West Mifflin said he does not understand why traffic cannot be maintained with one lane in each direction.

“I don’t know why they can’t just keep it open one lane in either direction,” Tolan said.

Still, both drivers said they understand the work needs to be done, even if it creates heavier traffic on alternate routes.

“You can put up with anything for one month,” Tolan said.

Here’s PennDOT’s posted detours:

From North of the Bridge

Take Route 837 (South Duquesne Boulevard) northbound

South Duquesne Boulevard becomes Kennywood Boulevard

Kennywood Boulevard becomes River Road

From the left lane, take the ramp to 376 toward Rankin Bridge/Swissvale

Turn right at the light and cross the Rankin Bridge

Take the Rankin/Braddock ramp

Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard becomes Bowman Avenue

Follow Bowman Avenue to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

End detour

From South of the Bridge

Take Route 148 (Fifth Avenue) northbound

Turn left onto US 30 (Lincoln Highway)

Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

Braddock Avenue becomes Kenmawr Avenue

Turn right onto the ramp to the Rankin Bridge

Cross the Rankin Bridge to Route 837

Turn left onto Route 837 (River Road)

River Road becomes Kennywood Boulevard

Kennywood Boulevard becomes South Duquesne Boulevard

Follow South Duquesne Boulevard back to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group