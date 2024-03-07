Meet Delsie: Newest member of Greensburg Bloodhound Team

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office had a very special four-legged visitor on Wednesday morning.

Delsie, a bloodhound, recently began her K-9 training to become an expert in man-trailing.

She is the newest member of the Greensburg Bloodhound Team.

The team of dogs works to track missing people and criminals, the sheriff’s office said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group