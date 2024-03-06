Pennsylvania man who bought, sold stolen human body parts sentenced for abuse of corpse

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man will spend the next two years on probation after he pleaded guilty to buying and selling stolen human remains.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports Jeremy Pauley, a self-described “collector of oddities,” received two years of supervised probation for abuse of a corpse. If he is deemed to be on good behavior, the sentence would be one year supervised and then one year unsupervised probation.

>> Man pleads guilty to buying, selling stolen human body parts linked to Harvard Medical School

Pauley was arrested after police said they found buckets of human remains inside his former home last year.

Pauley admitted that he purchased human remains from several people and knew that they were stolen, the Associated Press reports. He also admitted to selling some of the stolen remains including to at least one person who was also aware that they were stolen remains.

A grand jury investigation found that Pauley was part of a nationwide network of people who were buying human remains that were stolen from the Harvard Medical School, WGAL reports.

Pauley also pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property and faces up to 15 years in prison. He’s awaiting sentencing on those charges.

