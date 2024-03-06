Delta flight en route to Dallas diverts to Pittsburgh International Airport after issue with engine

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Delta flight heading to Dallas diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport Wednesday morning.

Delta flight 534 from LaGuardia to Dallas/Ft. Worth reported a mechanical issue and diverted to Pittsburgh at around 10 a.m.

Delta Airlines told Channel 11 the plane had a performance issue with one of its jet engines.

The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate, officials from PIT said. Two pilots, three flight attendants and 64 passengers were on board.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels,” Delta said in a statement to Channel 11.

Delta teams are working to get customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible, the airline said.

