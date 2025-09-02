Mike Tomlin has high expectations for Steelers’ offense during Week 1 game against New York Jets

PITTSBURGH — It’s officially the start of the regular season for the Steelers, marked by Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s first “Tomlin Tuesday” press conference of the year.

Tomlin expressed high expectations for the team’s offense as they prepare for their Week 1 game against the New York Jets, saying he’s looking for a lot of points and a win.

Tomlin emphasized the importance of quality play, technical expertise, and minimizing penalties as key factors for success. He also acknowledged the challenges posed by the Jets’ roster.

“Week one football is not necessarily about who you play but how you play,” Tomlin said. “So make no mistake, we got a lot of respect for the challenges of preparing for and then ultimately playing the Jets. Like most people in week one, our focus is in the quality of our work.”

He also commented on Aaron Rodgers’ return to MetLife Stadium, noting that the veteran quarterback is simply going to play a football game.

In terms of injuries, Derrick Harmon has been ruled out for the game, while Nick Herbig is questionable due to a hamstring injury.

