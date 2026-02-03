Mile Deep Impact Investors launches to fund ‘attainable’ housing development

PITTSBURGH — As a finance professional based in Pittsburgh, Wes Easly has witnessed what’s been ignored and is raising funds for an under-considered market demand for housing.

Between the profusion of market-rate development and the substantial push for publicly subsidized “affordable” housing built to be available to those with low incomes, Easly and his partners have started Mile Deep Impact Investors LLC with a mission to generate funding for what he characterizes as the “greatest housing need in America,” which is housing for working families priced out of both luxury and subsidized housing.

Working with co-founder and partner Anthony Bellino and partner Eric Jester based out of a Baum Boulevard office, Easly and Mile Deep Impact are working to raise funds from investors he’s worked with in past professional roles in the regions of Israel, central Europe, the Pacific Rim and elsewhere in the Unites States to help fund what he calls “attainable” or workforce multifamily projects in “inner-Appalachian cities,” starting with Pittsburgh but including Detroit, Louisville, Knoxville and into Ohio and Cincinnati.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group