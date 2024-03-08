Milkshake Factory to host ‘Jake’s Shake retirement ceremony’ as Guentzel send-off

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins traded Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, which means the Milkshake Factory’s Jake’s Shake promotion will be retired.

On March 8, the Milkshake Factory will be hosting their last Jake’s Shake day at their location in Downtown Pittsburgh to retire the iconic treat.

Since 2018, the Penguins and Milkshake Factory have partnered to offer 50% Jake’s Shakes the day after Guentzel scored a goal.

During the celebration, the company will be raising a Jake’s Shake jersey to the rafters at noon.

The Milkshake Factory said the first 50 people in the door will get a free Jake’s Shake t-shirt.

The Jake’s Shake is a blend of chocolate with hot fudge, cookies and cream and brownies with a black and gold drizzle of fudge and caramel, all tops with a milk chocolate “59″ on whipped cream.

The company said the milkshake will still be offered but will be given a different name.

