Milkshake Factory to host ‘Jake’s Shake retirement ceremony’ as Guentzel send-off

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com and Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Penguins v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on December 06, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins traded Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, which means the Milkshake Factory’s Jake’s Shake promotion will be retired.

PHOTOS: Jake Guentzel’s career with the Pittsburgh Penguins

On March 8, the Milkshake Factory will be hosting their last Jake’s Shake day at their location in Downtown Pittsburgh to retire the iconic treat.

Since 2018, the Penguins and Milkshake Factory have partnered to offer 50% Jake’s Shakes the day after Guentzel scored a goal.

>> Pittsburgh Penguins trade Jake Guentzel to Carolina Hurricanes

During the celebration, the company will be raising a Jake’s Shake jersey to the rafters at noon.

The Milkshake Factory said the first 50 people in the door will get a free Jake’s Shake t-shirt.

The Jake’s Shake is a blend of chocolate with hot fudge, cookies and cream and brownies with a black and gold drizzle of fudge and caramel, all tops with a milk chocolate “59″ on whipped cream.

The company said the milkshake will still be offered but will be given a different name.

