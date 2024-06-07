Millie’s new ice cream flavors inspired by Eat’n Park desserts

In honor of Eat’n Park’s 75th anniversary, Millie’s will feature four new ice cream flavors inspired by their iconic desserts.

Available at their Scoop Shops and select retailers, the flavors include Grilled Stickies, Strawberry Pie, Smiley Cookie and Pistachio Fluff.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Millie’s to reimagine our classic Eat’n Park desserts in fresh, exciting, and scoopable ways, giving them a whole new life in celebration of our milestone anniversary!” said Amanda Giacobbi, senior director of restaurant marketing for Eat’n Park.

The four flavors will be available at all Millie’s Scoop Shops through June, and pints of the Grilled Stickies and Smiley Cookie flavors will be available for purchase at select Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagles.

