Man robs gas station with knife in Westmoreland County

BRADENVILLE, Pa. — A man robbed a gas station with a knife in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s Office shared information, saying the ParMar gas station on Route 982 in Bradenville was robbed just after 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a man walked in, brandished a knife and demanded money before taking off on foot. He was last seen heading south on Route 982 and onto Latrobe Derry Road.

The robber was described as a white man wearing a black hoodie, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, a gray hat and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police or call 911.

