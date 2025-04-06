Steelers AFC Champion defensive end Ray Seals dies at 59

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ray Seals has died at the age of 59, according to Syracuse.com.

Seals was one of the rare few NFL players to skip college football, going straight from Henninger High School in Syracuse, New York to the minor-league Syracuse Express of the Empire Football League.

He played two seasons for the Express before being picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1989. Seals spent two seasons as a reserve for the Bucs and three as a part-time starter before joining the Steelers in 1994.

In three seasons in Pittsburgh, Seals started 27 games, including all 16 regular season games in 1995, and then another three in playoffs as the Steelers went all the way to Super Bowl XXX.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group