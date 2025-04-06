Mon Wharf will close on Monday because of flooding risk

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Wharf will be closed on Monday because of the risk of flooding.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Ohio River. The Pittsburgh Public Authority of Parking said they are closing the wharf out of precaution.

The river is expected to pass the 18-inch Action Stage in the evening.

Click here to track the rain with live radar.

The parking area will be closed starting Monday until further notice.

Additional parking will be available at Wood Allies, Third Avenue and the First Avenue garages.

Click here for the latest weather coverage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group