MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on I-79 in Butler County Monday.

The crash happened on I-79 in Muddy Creek Township.

People involved in the crash were treated and released on scene with minor injuries, Portersville Muddy Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook said.

