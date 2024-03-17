Pittsburgh Steelers fans exchange Kenny Pickett merchandise for $25 at Primanti Bros

PITTSBURGH — After hearing the news that Kenny Pickett would be heading to Philadelphia, some Steelers fans felt the need to get rid of his jersey. Primanti Bros. held an event on Sunday to help those fans get something back.

The restaurant and bar accepted Pickett jerseys in exchange for $25. Jerseys were only accepted at the Primanti Bros. in the Strip District.

Some fans also brought in hats and t-shirts too.

Primanti Bros. representatives say the event was a way to help Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

“We were thinking, a lot of people got stuck with jerseys, a lot of people invested like $100, $150, whatever a jersey costs, and we wanted to give back a little bit for the people who got stuck with that Kenny jersey,” said Ryan Wilkinson, vice president of marketing with Primanti Bros.

Some visitors used the stop at Primanti Bros. and the familiar Pittsburgh experience as a way to ease their emotions about the Kenny Pickett trade.

“I brought in my jersey today and said ‘Well, the whole Kenny Pickett experience was a waste of time,’ but coming to Primanti’s is never a waste of time,” said Steelers fan James.

Primantis staff encouraged fans who traded their jerseys in to take a quick walk in the Strip District to pick up some new Steelers merchandise.

