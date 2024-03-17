Local

Community uses St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate life of pub owner who was killed in Lower Burrell

By WPXI.com News Staff

Community uses St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate life of pub owner who was killed in Lower Burrell People who knew and loved David Magill, who owned Mogie’s Irish Pub in Lower Burrell, celebrated his life on Sunday.

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — People who knew and loved David Magill, who owned Mogie’s Irish Pub in Lower Burrell, celebrated his life on Sunday.

Magill was shot and killed outside of the business in Dec.

Owner of Lower Burrell pub shot, killed outside of business; suspect in custody

His children say St. Patrick’s Day was one of his favorite holidays.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel talked to MaGill’s family to learn more about how the mayor and the rest of the community are honoring him on one of the days he loved most. Tune in to Channel 11 News to hear from them.

