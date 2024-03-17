Community uses St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate life of pub owner who was killed in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — People who knew and loved David Magill, who owned Mogie’s Irish Pub in Lower Burrell, celebrated his life on Sunday.

Magill was shot and killed outside of the business in Dec.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Owner of Lower Burrell pub shot, killed outside of business; suspect in custody

His children say St. Patrick’s Day was one of his favorite holidays.

His children say St. Patrick's Day was one of his favorite holidays.

