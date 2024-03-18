Fugitive from Pitcairn taken into custody in Las Vegas, Allegheny County sheriff says

A Pitcairn man, considered a most wanted firearms fugitive, has been arrested in Nevada, according to a release from Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

Jamal Bailey, 28, has been considered a fugitive since April 2020 when he failed to show for trial on a case involving two firearms charges and a drug charge. A nationwide bench warrant identifying Bailey as a dangerous fugitive was issued in May 2020 for violation of bond conditions.

In October of last year, detectives developed information that Bailey was using an address in Las Vegas and reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to request their assistance in locating him.

Bailey was able to elude capture for the past six months by changing addresses in and around Las Vegas until he was finally apprehended on Sunday, according to Kraus. Bailey will remain in the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition back to Allegheny County.

