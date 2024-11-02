Local

Minor landslide covers inbound Parkway exit to Wilkinsburg with debris

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Traffic Alert

PITTSBURGH — A ramp from the inbound Parkway is closed because of debris on the roadway.

PennDOT officials say the closure is due to a minor landslide covering the I-376 inbound ramp to Route 8 North/Wilkinsburg with debris.

Officials don’t have an official estimate as to when the ramp will reopen, but say once crews arrive on scene it should only take about 30 minutes for them to clean up the debris.

