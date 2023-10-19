Mon Incline to remain closed; other rail, bus disruptions planned this weekend, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline is expected to remain closed and other disruptions are planned for bus and rail service through the weekend, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced.

The Mon Incline closed Wednesday to repair a damaged door on the west car. It is not expected to open until Tuesday, Oct. 24.

NEW INFORMATION- Mon Incline will Remain CLOSED until Tuesday 10/24. https://t.co/jWyVBKTJIS — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) October 19, 2023

Wood Street Station will remain closed until Monday for escalator work.

From Friday through the start of service Monday, riders should plan for an additional 15 to 20 minutes of travel time as crews work on the concrete track supports inside the Central Business District rail tunnels, PRT says.

Riders traveling from the South Hills to Gateway, North Side or Allegheny stations should exit light-rail vehicles at Penn Station and board a free shuttle bus to Gateway Station. Once at Gateway, a rail shuttle will serve North Side and Allegheny stations.

Riders traveling from the North Shore toward downtown can ride light-rail vehicles up to Gateway Station.

Riders continuing toward the South Hills should exit the rail car at Gateway and board a shuttle bus from the temporary stop outside the station. The shuttle bus will drop riders off at Penn Station, where they can board rail cars heading to the South Hills.

From the start of service Saturday through the start of service Monday, riders should plan for an additional 30 to 45 minutes of additional travel time as the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel will be closed to buses and rail cars, and all inbound and outbound bus and rail traffic will be detoured via Allentown.

A rail shuttle will run between the inbound platform of Station Square and Penn Station.

Riders can check PRT’s website for complete detour information, or call 412-442-2000.

