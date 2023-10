HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash on Business Route 66 in Hempfield Township Wednesday.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened on the route at 2:40 p.m.

Channel 11′s photographer at the scene said it looked to be a head-on crash.

There’s no word on the victims’ conditions.

