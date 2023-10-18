Mon Incline, Station Square rail shuttle temporarily out of service, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced two disruptions to service this morning.

The Mon Incline is out of service until further notice and there is no rail shuttle to Station Square.

Repairs are being made to a damaged door on the west car of the Mon Incline, according to a PRT spokesman.

Shuttle buses are running between W. Carson Street and Grandview Avenue for incline riders.

A section of light rail, or “T” track, in the nearby Mt. Washington Rail Tunnel is being repaired, detouring “T” routes over the Allentown line. A bus shuttle was also in place to connect riders to Station Square during the work as the detour does not serve the station. PRT is unable to provide both bus shuttles today. Rail work in the tunnel is expected to be completed later today, the spokesman said.

Outbound riders who need the rail shuttle to Station Square can board a 43, 48 or 51 bus to Station Square and inbound riders can exit South Hills Junction and board any bus heading inbound.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group