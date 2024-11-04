Monongahela Incline to close for maintenance this week

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline will be closed for planned maintenance this week.

The incline will be shut down on Wednesday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 9.

Crews will work to replace the safety cable, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said. It is replaced every six to eight years based on testing results.

The work is not related to the recently completed rehabilitation project, PRT said.

Riders traveling to and from Mt. Washington are encouraged to use the 40-Mt. Washington or shuttle buses, which will operate between the bus stop adjacent to Station Square Station and the upper incline station.

Riders are encouraged to contact Customer Service with any questions at 412-442-2000, on Twitter @PghTransitCare or on live chat at www.ridePRT.org .

