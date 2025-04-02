Urgent water line repair work to close part of Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water said it will begin urgent work Wednesday to repair water line valves in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The water line valves are located along Grant Street at Forbes Avenue.

Throughout the project, Grant Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue will be closed to inbound traffic and the 500 block of Forbes Avenue from Ross Street to Grant Street will remain closed to all traffic.

Traffic control and detours will be set up in the area.

A water company said a more definitive timeframe will become available once crews begin the work.

