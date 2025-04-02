Man shoots at car on busy East Liberty roadway, police say; no injuries reported

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after gunfire rang out along a busy Pittsburgh roadway on Wednesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say officers responded to 911 calls for reported shots fired along the 5900 block of Baum Blvd in East Liberty around 1:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings and a building damaged by a bullet, but no injured people.

Video of the incident reportedly shows a man shooting at a moving vehicle before running away. Investigators aren’t currently sure if anyone inside the vehicle returned fire.

The investigation is ongoing. At this time, officials say no one has shown up to local hospitals with gunshot injuries.

