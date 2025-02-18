Monster Jam coming to Acrisure Stadium for first time

PITTSBURGH — Monster Jam is returning to Pittsburgh, and this time will make its debut at a new venue.

Monster trucks will take over Acrisure Stadium on May 17. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Before the show starts, a Monster Jam Pit Party will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., where families can get up close and personal with the trucks, meet their favorite drivers and collect autographs.

To get tickets and Pit Party Passes, click here. Presale code is PRMJ25.

