More than 1,000 families turn out for Damar Hamlin’s annual toy drive

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Over 1,000 local families got a touch of the Christmas spirit on Tuesday night at Damar Hamlin’s fifth annual toy drive.

The McKees Rocks native and Buffalo Bills starting safety drove down from New York for the event, and spent time with nearly every child in attendance.

“A lot of the kids are familiar faces. I’m watching them grow up. It’s just amazing to be part of their journey,” Hamlin said.

The line for the first-come, first-served event wrapped around Sto-Rox High School. Once families got inside, they were met with Santa Damar, bikes, dolls games and more. Each kid got to take one toy home.

Among those in the crowd was 16-year-old Spencer Davis from Hollidaysburg in Blair County. This was his first time meeting Hamlin. In October, Davis suffered the same exact injury Hamlin did, and went into cardiac arrest. A trainer with an AED saved his life.

“I really just want to learn from Damar and how he’s a figure who’s going to help inspire others. I’m going to follow in his footsteps,” Davis said.

Also, there was Marlene Banks. She has lived in Sto-Rox for more than 40 years. She and her family run “Welcome to the Table,” an organization that provides hundreds of meals and fellowship daily to people who need it. Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation surprised Banks with a donation.

“This will serve a whole lot of families,” Banks said. “You can go to a food bank and get much more food, but when you come to us, we’re treating you with respect and dignity and just making you feel real good.”

Hamlin started this toy drive when he was a student-athlete at Pitt, and he tells Channel 11 he’s proud of how much it’s grown.

“I remember when we started in my mom’s daycare, in the basement of my mom’s daycare,” Hamlin said. “Just to see us flooding the gym. I don’t know how many bikes I saw in the middle of the gym as soon as the event started, and now to see them all gone, man!”

He feels it’s his duty to raise up his community. After all, he knows they helped raise him.

“It’s just amazing to see a full circle life moment with my community,” Hamlin said. “The people who’ve been in my village helping raise me, they really came together to help make this event what it was.”

The American Heart Association also was there and trained nearly 450 people in hands-only CPR.

