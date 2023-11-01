Local

Mother of 11-year-old boy shot, killed in Mount Oliver still searching for answers 8 years later

By Antoinette DelBel, WPXI-TV

Amanda Gordon, David McIntyre

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — It has been eight years since 11-year-old David McIntyre was shot to death inside his family’s home in Mount Oliver.

As his mother, Amanda Gordon, remembers her fearless and fun-loving son, she can’t help but smile and laugh, but she said she continues to cry inside.

On 11 at 11, her message to anyone who could help the case.

