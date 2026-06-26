The Moving Wall, replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC, coming to Beaver County

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — The Moving Wall, a replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display at Franciscan Manor Senior Living in Beaver Falls from July 16 through July 20.

The exhibit offers residents across Western Pennsylvania an opportunity to honor, remember and connect with the names of more than 58,000 service members etched into the memorial panels.

This significant community event coincides with the 250th Anniversary of the United States. The display is co-sponsored by Patterson Township, Patterson Heights, White Township and the Beaver County Commissioners.

Leadership at Franciscan Manor Senior Living stated their honor to host the replica memorial.

“We are deeply humbled to welcome The Moving Wall to our grounds this summer,” leadership at Franciscan Manor said. “It will be a profound privilege to provide a space for our veterans, their families and the wider community to pay their respects to the heroes who sacrificed so much.”

The exhibit will be open to the public 24/7 during its residency. A formal opening ceremony will take place on July 16 at 10 a.m. The closing ceremony is scheduled for July 20 at noon.

Local organizers are seeking volunteers, locators and donations to help support the memorial’s visit.

For more information regarding event details, visitation hours or how to get involved, residents can contact Patterson Township at 724-843-8339, option 5, or email accounting@pattersontwp.com.

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