Security guard hit by vehicle near Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix event

PITTSBURGH — A security guard was by a vehicle in the area of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Zone on Wednesday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police and medics were called to the area of S. 28th Street and Sidney Street in South Side Flats at 7:45 p.m.

That is where the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix “Tune Up” was being held.

First responders found a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle in that area when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The initial investigation suggests an unauthorized vehicle entered the area, then struck the man, who was working security, and a barricade. That driver then fled the scene.

Police said they found they later found the abandoned vehicle, but the search for its driver is still ongoing.

The vehicle will be processed for evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group