VIDEO: Commercial Street Bridge along Parkway East imploded

PITTSBURGH — The Commercial Street Bridge along the Parkway East was imploded on Thursday morning.
The blast happened around 8 a.m. after it had been postponed the night before.
>>>CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE IMPLOSION<<<
We had several cameras and Drone 11 capture the explosion. You can watch the videos below:
DRONE 11 VIDEO
See the implosion from several different angles:
Aftermath of the implosion:
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