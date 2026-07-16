VIDEO: Commercial Street Bridge along Parkway East imploded

PITTSBURGH — The Commercial Street Bridge along the Parkway East was imploded on Thursday morning.

The blast happened around 8 a.m. after it had been postponed the night before.

>>>CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE IMPLOSION<<<

We had several cameras and Drone 11 capture the explosion. You can watch the videos below:

DRONE 11 VIDEO

VIDEO: Drone 11 over implosion of Commercial Street Bridge along Parkway East

See the implosion from several different angles:

VIDEO: See different angles of the Parkway East bridge implosion

Aftermath of the implosion:

VIDEO: Aftermatch of the Parkway East bridge implosion

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