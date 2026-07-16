Person dead after shooting near playground in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Homestead.

Police and medics responded to an area near McClean Playground, at the corner of Sarah Street and West 12th Avenue, at 6:20 p.m on Wednesday.

Homestead Mayor Mary Nesby released a statement about the murder, saying, in part:

“This is a heartbreaking incident for our entire community, especially because it occurred in a place meant for children and families to gather. We understand that many residents have questions and concerns, but out of respect for the ongoing investigation, we must allow our law enforcement professionals to do their work and avoid speculation.”

The age and identity of the victim have not been released. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

Allegheny County Police said they will release more details at a later time. Channel 11 will share that information as soon as it is made available.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for a LIVE update from Channel 11’s Rich Pierce.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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