Muggy weather moves in on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It will stay very warm and sunny this afternoon; highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s.

The UV index is high, so make sure to stay safe in the sun. The humidity will increase into Tuesday.

Tuesday is the start of a very muggy and unsettled stretch. Showers and storms return in the second half of Tuesday with daily rain and storm chances through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the 80s, and overnight lows will be warm in the upper 60s and low 70s.

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