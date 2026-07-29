11 Investigates: Allegheny County communications director set to return to work next week

PITTSBURGH — Sources tell 11 Investigates that Allegheny County’s communications director, who was suspended after telling a radio talk show host to jump off a bridge, is set to return to work.

Allegheny County spokesperson Abigail Gardner was placed on leave earlier this month after posting that video to social media, referring to radio talk show host Colin Dunlap, who was critical of air quality alerts issued due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Gardner was wearing an official Allegheny County polo at the time she posted the video.

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Sources tell Chief Investigator Rick Earle that she is on vacation this week and is set to return to work next week.

In a statement released by the county, she apologized for a lapse in judgment, calling it a tasteless comment made out of frustration.

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She went on to say suicide should not be a topic that is joked about or used to insult others.

Dunlap has called out the administration before, one time posting a picture of County Executive Sara Innamorato questioning if she was pregnant and if that played a role in her push to mandate every business in the county provide 18 weeks of paid parental leave after the birth of a child.

Innamorato later confirmed her pregnancy during an address to county council and said county employees, including herself, already get 12 weeks of paid leave.

A county spokesperson on Wednesday declined to comment on Gardner’s status, calling it an HR matter, but sources tell 11 Investigates Gardner is set to return to work next week.

It’s unclear if she was on paid or unpaid leave. It is also unclear if she received any other disciplinary action.

Additional mental health resources are available on the county’s website here.

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