2 Seneca Valley School District coaches dead after vehicle crashes into tree

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been a tough few days for the Seneca Valley Community after the loss of T.V. Garrett Griffin and Cody Huffman. The two men were youth coaches for the Seneca Valley School District.

Penn Township Police say it was after 7 p.m. Saturday when a car crashed into a tree along Beacon Road. When Channel 11 questioned them about the accident, police would only say they’re still investigating the cause and didn’t have an idea of when the accident report would be released.

Marie Eyles, a community member, said, “The story that I heard was unbelievable, and it’s so sad for the family and the kids.”

The Butler County Coroner says 38-year-old Cody Huffman of Harmony died from blunt force trauma right at the scene. 45-year-old T.V. Garrett Griffin of Cranberry was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Both men were youth coaches in the district, and on social media, several Raider sport pages shared their support for the families.

“Let’s hope the community comes together for the kids and for the wives,” Eyles said.

There are GoFundMe pages for both families raising money for the surviving wives and children.

Cody’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/4365f5b03

Garrett’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/125570c44

We reached out to the Seneca Valley School District for comment but did not hear back.

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