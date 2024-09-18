Route 28 reopened after multi-vehicle crash near Waterworks Mall

A multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of inbound Route 28 near The Waterworks Mall on Wednesday.

The highway was closed between Exit 10, RIDC Drive and Exit 8, V.A. Pittsburgh Healthcare System, but has since reopened.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm three people were taken to a hospital from the crash.

PennDOT said drivers should expect residual delays.

Fox Chapel School District said that Fairview, Hartwood and Kerr elementary buses are running late due to the crash. “We appreciate your patience as we work to get our students home as soon as possible,” the district said.

