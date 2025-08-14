Multiple local firefighters suspended, under investigation after incident at recent call

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Five local firefighters have been suspended and are under investigation after an incident that happened at a recent call.

The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company, which serves Shaler Township, said they are aware of allegations made against those five members from an incident that happened as they were responding to a recent emergency call. They did not provide further details as to what those allegations were or when they happened.

The company said the suspensions are part of protocol and will remain in place until the investigation, which will be done internally, is over.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and will follow our internal disciplinary review process. Our commitment to providing exceptional fire and rescue services to our community remains steadfast, and the men and women of this department will continue to serve our community with dedication, honor, and pride,” the company said.

Channel 11 reached out to Shaler Township Manager Judith Kording to learn more about the incident. In a statement, she said:

“Shaler Township officials are aware of a situation involving several members of the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company. The Township has been advised that this matter is under review by the Board of Directors of the fire company. Once a decision is made by the Board of Directors regarding the status of the firefighters involved, the Township will review the facts of the internal investigation and decide if additional action needs to be taken. The Township does not have governance over volunteer fire companies and can only set stipulations regarding authorized drivers of fire company vehicles as the Township provides insurance coverage for the majority of the fire vehicles. The Township’s main concern is the safety of our residents and all volunteer firefighters. We are confident that the Board of Directors of the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company will take the appropriate action regarding the incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

