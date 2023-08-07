Local

Multiple passengers dead after charter bus, vehicle crash near Harrisburg, state police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Multiple passengers are dead after a crash between a vehicle and a charter bus in Dauphin County late Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. along Route 81 outside Harrisburg, according to state police.

The bus, carrying between 45 to 50 passengers, flipped on its side, coming to rest on the right berm of the road.

Several people were taken to Hershey Medical Center for varying injuries, according to state police.

Route 81 southbound remained shut down between exits 77 and 72.

Chambers Hill Fire Department is open for passengers and the Red Cross will be on site to provide assistance.

