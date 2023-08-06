Sunday scattered storms could bring strong winds, heavy rain

PITTSBURGH — You’ll notice plenty more humidity as we go through the day Sunday. We’ll start today dry, but an incoming front will bring us scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. The main timeline to watch is between 2 and 7 p.m., with strong winds and heavy rain as the primary storm threats — although an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

Most of Sunday night is quiet, but we’ll likely see some showers and storms re-develop by morning. However, the more active weather will come Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front, when several severe storms are possible. All severe weather hazards are on the table with damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado possible. Storms should exit after sunset with cooler and less humid air moving in for Tuesday.

A few leftover showers will linger into Tuesday but sunshine is back Wednesday along with seasonable temps.

