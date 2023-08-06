Local

Local kennel asking for help after dog was shot

A local kennel is asking for help after they found a dog that had been shot.

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A local kennel is asking for help after they found a dog that had been shot.

Sable Kennel in McKeesport said they found the dog at the tunnel on Elizabeth Street.

The dog had been shot twice and is in critical condition.

Kennel workers have named the dog Marshmallow and say they are looking for the owner.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call Sable Kennel Animal Control at 412-660-2350.

The kennel is also asked for donations for the dog. Donations can be made to sablekennel.ac@gmail.com over PayPal or Venmo.

