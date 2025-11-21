9 people injured in large crash in Wilkinsburg after driver flees police

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Multiple people are injured after a large crash in Wilkinsburg that started after a driver fled from police.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say 9 people were hurt in total. Five of them had to be taken to hospitals.

Pittsburgh Councilman Khari Mosley went to the scene.

He said the driver fled from Pittsburgh Police, who did not pursue.

The driver crashed with four other vehicles, Mosley said.

One vehicle rolled onto its side.

One man said his vehicle was the only one that did not get damaged.

“All that happened immediately around me and my car is untouched,” said Jarred Renneck, who was sitting in his vehicle near the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group