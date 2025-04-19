Multiple vehicles egged in Port Vue, mayor asking for information

PORT VUE, Pa. — The mayor of Port Vue is calling this “one expensive prank.” Some Port Vue neighbors woke up with egg yolk splattered on their cars, and with the price of eggs so high right now, many are wondering why.

Brien Hranics, Port Vue’s mayor, said, “We like to hope it’s kind of childhood fun, but it’s expensive childhood fun.”

On the streets of Coronado, Barkley, and Beverly in Port Vue, you could see and smell eggs.

Christine Braucher said her husband’s car was hit.

“His car was parked facing up the road and they threw it and it went all over his windshield,” said Braucher. " It flew up over the hood of the car and stuff."

“Maybe it’s a coordinated prank or whatever but that’s pretty much all we can say at this point,” said Mayor Hranics

He told Channel 11 that police have been working with neighbors to try and pin down who went on the egging spree. He says it was not limited to Port Vue, with egging also reported in Liberty and other Southern Allegheny County communities.

He also said he’s shocked by the prank because eggs are not cheap these days.

“I guess it’s allowances or youth jobs, if it is kids,” said Hranics. “They’ve gotten a lot better than in my day because, off a paper boy’s salary or something like that, you wouldn’t be able to throw eggs.”

When the police find the vandals, they could be charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, depending on the dollar amount of the damage.

If you have any information, including doorbell camera footage, Port Vue Police want to hear from you. You can contact the Chief of Police at chief@portvue.org.

