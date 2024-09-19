Multiple West Deer residents worried new ordinance offers fewer protections from oil, gas companies

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After a recent meeting in West Deer Township, residents fear they now have fewer protections from oil and gas companies coming into more neighborhoods throughout the township. On the flip side, a majority of the township supervisors believe there are now more protections.

“I’m afraid we’re going to become ground zero for gas and oil,” said Mary Kalivoda.

Mary Kalivoda moved to West Deer Township four years ago.

“I love it,” said Kalivoda. “It’s beautiful. I walk out into the country. I go a couple blocks, and I’m out in the country. I fear that that will change.”

She attended a public hearing Wednesday night, along with dozens of other residents, to oppose a zoning ordinance impacting oil and gas companies.

“We’re not against gas and oil,” said Kalivoda. “There’s no reason why the people who sold their drilling rights in West Deer Township cannot take advantage of those and health and safety can be protected at the same time.”

Supervisors passed the ordinance 3 to 1. It establishes a minimum setback of 750 feet from nearby residences for well pads and associated equipment such as dehydration stations and interconnects. Kalivoda feels that’s not far enough. It also makes drilling activities a permitted use in more residential districts.

“One of the biggest changes is that it has moved oil and gas infrastructure to a permitted use as opposed to a conditional use which takes away the residents’ rights to ask questions, and the supervisors’ rights to ask questions,” said Wiegand. “There’s no notification and no opportunity for us to ensure safeguards are put in place.”

Supervisor Josh Wiegand voted against the ordinance.

“I voiced my opinion again that I don’t feel that gas wells should be in R2 and R3 because they’re our most populated areas of the township,” said Wiegand. “A lot of the residents are concerned about the unknown.”

Supervisor Vernon Frey voted in favor of the zoning ordinance. He says residents have more protections now such as greater setbacks, larger lot requirements for well pads and mandatory sound/traffic studies. He also pointed out that gas and oil wells are still fall under conditional use, which means they still have to go through the same approval process.

“We worked closely with groups, residents and the Planning Commission in drafting an ordinance that we felt was the most equitable for all residents,” said Frey. “When it came to oil and gas, the Board made many concessions after hearing from the public. Just because we didn’t accept all of their changes doesn’t mean we didn’t listen to them.”

Kalivoda says she’s very disappointed and still has a lot of questions.

“We feel like they just didn’t listen to us,” said Kalivoda. “Who’s behind this? Why was there a change between January and April of this year? The township has been working on this ordinance for the past four years and suddenly within three months the thrust of the ordinance changed. The protections went away.”

“There is a group of residents focusing on the oil and gas provisions, and rightfully so, but there are many more changes in the new zoning ordinance that offer great protections for our residents such as Airbnb restrictions; permission for low-impact, home based businesses; the removal of cluster developments; and the creation of a residential estate zoning district,” said Frey.

