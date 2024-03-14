Munhall native Gabby Barrett nominated for CMT Award

MUNHALL, Pa. — Munhall native and country music star Gabby Barrett has been nominated for a CMT Award.

Barrett is a nominee for “Best Female Video of the Year.”

She is up against six other nominees, including Kacey Musgraves and Reba McEntire.

Barrett rose to fame on American Idol, where she finished in third place.

She won her first CMT Award in 2020 with her music video for her hit song “I Hope.”

