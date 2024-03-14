Local

Munhall native Gabby Barrett nominated for CMT Award

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Munhall native Gabby Barrett nominated for CMT Award FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Gabby Barrett attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

MUNHALL, Pa. — Munhall native and country music star Gabby Barrett has been nominated for a CMT Award.

Barrett is a nominee for “Best Female Video of the Year.”

She is up against six other nominees, including Kacey Musgraves and Reba McEntire.

Barrett rose to fame on American Idol, where she finished in third place.

She won her first CMT Award in 2020 with her music video for her hit song “I Hope.”

