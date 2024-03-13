Name revealed for Kennywood’s Potato Patch-themed bumper cars

The results are in for Kennywood’s sweepstakes to name the all-new Potato Patch fries-themed bumper cars.

“Potato Smash” won, claiming half of the total votes submitted. Kennywood fans cast almost 20,000 votes during the week-long sweepstakes with one winner receiving a 2024 Gold Season Pass and a year’s supply of Potato Patch fries.

Park teams have painted the Potato Smash marquee red and yellow with the iconic symbol of the Potato Patch eatery.

Potato Smash permits riders at 42 inches tall and drivers at 48 inches tall.

